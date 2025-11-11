Australian Stars Shine in Sheffield Shield as Ashes Loom

With the Ashes set to kick off on November 21 in Perth, numerous Australian cricket stars have found their form, thanks to the invaluable game time in the Sheffield Shield. This domestic tournament has served as an essential warm-up for the upcoming Ashes series, crucial in Australia's quest for the ICC World Test Championship Mace.

Australian captain Steve Smith demonstrated exceptional resilience with a standout performance in Sydney, despite a challenging game for the New South Wales batting lineup. Contributing 57 runs, Smith's display was a testament to his prowess. Meanwhile, bowler Cameron Green made an impactful return in Perth, consistently delivering lively spells for Western Australia against Queensland.

Notable names like Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been named in Australia's Ashes squad, reinforcing the team's robust lineup. Their performances in the Sheffield Shield, backed by stars like spin expert Nathan Lyon and newcomer Sam Elliott, who delivered a career-best bowling figure, hint at a fierce contest ahead, as Australia gears up for the historic tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)