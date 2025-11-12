Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Joins England's Training: A Blend of Tennis and Rugby Insights

Tennis star Emma Raducanu engaged with England's rugby team, sharing insights on preparing for elite competition. During her visit, she participated in training, including a lineout, while offering perspective on handling high pressure. Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Huerzeler also joined to enhance mutual learning.

In an intriguing crossover of sports, England's rugby training saw a fresh face as tennis sensation Emma Raducanu stepped in to offer her expertise. Head Coach Steve Borthwick revealed that Raducanu shared valuable lessons on maintaining peak performance under pressure with the players.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion, now navigating a path marred with injuries and coaching changes, demonstrated her versatile spirit by participating in a lineout with the team, impressing players with her athleticism and insight. Tighthead prop Fin Baxter expressed excitement, noting the unique learning experience and camaraderie developed during her visit.

Adding to the dynamic atmosphere, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Huerzeler participated, enhancing the session's interdisciplinary value. Coach Borthwick praised the enriching influence of elite athletes from various sports in providing fresh perspectives and mutual learning opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

