Manchester United's forward Matheus Cunha has attributed his inclusion in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the club's renewed vigor under manager Ruben Amorim.

Cunha's steady presence in the Brazil setup since Carlo Ancelotti's appointment is seen as a testament to his adaptability and hard work. His ability to seamlessly transition between roles as an attacking midfielder and forward has bolstered his contention for World Cup selection.

Reflecting on his previous exclusion from Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad, a teary moment captured in a viral video, Cunha acknowledges the emotional growth during that period. This maturity, coupled with Manchester United's improved performances, has solidified his place in the national team and underscores his determination to succeed.