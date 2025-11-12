Sky-High Parking Fees Shock World Cup Attendees

The staggering costs of parking at the 2026 World Cup events have astonished ticket holders, with prices soaring to as high as $175 for a single parking pass on FIFA's official site. The revelation, initially reported by the Athletic, is particularly surprising for fans in the car-centric United States, which along with Canada and Mexico, will co-host the tournament.

A parking pass for the semi-final match slated for July 14 in Dallas is currently priced at $175, while attending a group-stage match during the tournament will set one back $75. The quarter-final match in Kansas City on July 11 lists parking costs at $125. The adoption of dynamic pricing by FIFA for its ticket sales has seen group-stage ticket prices start at $60.

Despite the hefty parking fees, only a limited number of venues out of the total 16 planned across the United States, Canada, and Mexico have listed parking passes for sale. As of now, major cities like Mexico City and New York/New Jersey, set to host the opening and final matches respectively, have not yet opened their parking facilities for booking. In the face of over 1.5 million ticket applications pouring in within 24 hours of the presale draw launch in September, FIFA faces logistical challenges.

