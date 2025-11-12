Left Menu

Alex de Minaur's Battle with Defeat: A Year of Almost-Wins

Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur reflects on his repeated inability to secure victory after a narrow loss to Lorenzo Musetti in the ATP Finals. De Minaur, who experienced similar defeats at major tournaments this year, vows to address these recurring issues with his team to advance his career.

After an agonizing defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur declared that such failures cannot continue.

De Minaur fought valiantly, recovering from a one-set deficit to lead 5-3 in the decider, only for Musetti to clinch victory with four consecutive games in an electrifying match in Turin. "It's probably best I don't express my current feelings, as they're quite dark," De Minaur remarked.

The year has seen De Minaur lose critical matches despite promising starts, such as at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. Facing a must-win match against Taylor Fritz, De Minaur seeks solutions with his team to halt the recurring pattern of close losses that threaten his career progression.

