Alex de Minaur's Battle with Defeat: A Year of Almost-Wins

After an agonizing defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur declared that such failures cannot continue.

De Minaur fought valiantly, recovering from a one-set deficit to lead 5-3 in the decider, only for Musetti to clinch victory with four consecutive games in an electrifying match in Turin. "It's probably best I don't express my current feelings, as they're quite dark," De Minaur remarked.

The year has seen De Minaur lose critical matches despite promising starts, such as at the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. Facing a must-win match against Taylor Fritz, De Minaur seeks solutions with his team to halt the recurring pattern of close losses that threaten his career progression.