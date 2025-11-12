Yu Zidi: Teenage Swimming Sensation Making Waves

Chinese prodigy Yu Zidi turns heads in the swimming world after setting a new Asian record in the 200 meters individual medley at just 13 years old. The National Games in Shenzhen saw Yu clock a swift 2:07.41, narrowly edging out the record previously held by Olympic gold medalist Ye Shiwen.

Yu's impressive time placed her ahead of 20-year-old Yu Yiting, the 2022 Asian Games champion, solidifying her rank among the elite. Only a select few have swum faster, with Canadian Summer McIntosh holding the current world record. Yu's rising trajectory began at China's Olympic trials, where she first showcased her potential, followed by a standout performance at the world championships in Singapore.

While eliciting admiration from fans, Yu's young age has sparked a debate about the implications of such early involvement in elite sports. As she continues her journey at the National Games, Yu remains an inspiring and controversial figure in the world of swimming.