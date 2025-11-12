Weir's Last-Minute Strike Saves Real Madrid from Defeat

Caroline Weir's dramatic late goal for Real Madrid turned a potential defeat into a 1-1 draw against Paris FC during Tuesday's Women's Champions League clash. The Scottish midfielder found the net in the eighth minute of stoppage time, rescuing Madrid from an inevitable loss as the French side was clinging to victory following Lorena Azzaro's first-half penalty.

Lyon solidified their dominance in European football with a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg, showcasing Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg's brilliance with two early goals. Meanwhile, Chelsea delivered an impressive 6-0 thrashing of St. Pölten, with multiple players contributing to the scoring spree, including double scorers Catarina Macario and Sam Kerr.

Norwegian club Valerenga marked a milestone by clinching their first Champions League victory in a hard-fought match against Roma, propelled by Stine Brekken's decisive goal. The 20-year-old midfielder expertly navigated past the Roman defense, securing a memorable 1-0 win for her team.

