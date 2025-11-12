Left Menu

Ahmedabad Recommended for 2030 Commonwealth Games Host

The long-anticipated announcement of the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games is set for November. India's Ahmedabad has been recommended by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, reflecting the city's capacity and commitment to align with the values of the Games amid tough competition from Nigeria.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has confirmed that an announcement regarding the 2030 Commonwealth Games' host city will be made soon, with an official declaration expected by late November. The announcement is anticipated at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Glasgow.

In a statement to the press, PT Usha noted that the declaration would serve as significant motivation for athletes. The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport had already recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, pending full membership approval at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.

This decision represents a pivotal moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, as both Ahmedabad and Nigeria's Abuja submitted strong proposals. The 2030 Games aim to highlight innovative and collaborative approaches in alignment with Commonwealth values, establishing a lasting legacy for the event's centennial celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

