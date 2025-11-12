Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

Sun Yang, the previously banned Chinese swimmer, remains unwavering in his commitment to the sport, as he competes at China's National Games in Shenzhen. Despite finishing sixth in the men's 400 metres freestyle, Sun's ambition pushes him to continue breaking barriers, even as he prepares for the 200 metres final.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, whose doping ban was reduced from eight years to four years and three months, saw his suspension expire in May 2024. Although he missed the national trials for the Paris Games, Sun, representing Zhejiang province, reaffirmed his intention to keep swimming competitively.

Sun's performances are fueled by a desire to demonstrate resilience and potential in the pool. With an impressive semi-final swim time of 1:48.30 in the 200 metres, Sun showcases not only personal tenacity but also inspiration for both young and veteran athletes to continually aim for excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)