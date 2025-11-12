Left Menu

Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: Racing Against Time and Records

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, after serving a reduced doping ban, continues to compete at 34, aiming to challenge his limits. Despite finishing sixth in the 400 metres and reaching the 200 metres finals at the National Games in Shenzhen, Sun remains driven to excel in his sport.

12-11-2025
Sun Yang, the previously banned Chinese swimmer, remains unwavering in his commitment to the sport, as he competes at China's National Games in Shenzhen. Despite finishing sixth in the men's 400 metres freestyle, Sun's ambition pushes him to continue breaking barriers, even as he prepares for the 200 metres final.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist, whose doping ban was reduced from eight years to four years and three months, saw his suspension expire in May 2024. Although he missed the national trials for the Paris Games, Sun, representing Zhejiang province, reaffirmed his intention to keep swimming competitively.

Sun's performances are fueled by a desire to demonstrate resilience and potential in the pool. With an impressive semi-final swim time of 1:48.30 in the 200 metres, Sun showcases not only personal tenacity but also inspiration for both young and veteran athletes to continually aim for excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

