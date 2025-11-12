Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

Renowned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, despite a tarnished past with doping bans, is unyielding in his commitment to pursue excellence in swimming. Recently, he competed in China's National Games, finishing sixth in the men's 400 metres freestyle and advancing to the 200 metres final.

Sun, who faced a four-year suspension reduced from the initial eight years, continues to challenge himself and push boundaries at 34. His doping ban, set to be lifted in May 2024, impacted his qualification for the Paris Games, but Sun remains undeterred.

With a history of setting benchmarks and a pledge to break new ground for older athletes, Sun embodies resilience. He aspires to showcase that age and past setbacks are no barriers to achieving new milestones in athletics.

