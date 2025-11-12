Left Menu

Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, a three-time Olympic champion previously banned for doping violations, is determined to continue his swimming career. Despite missing national trials for the Paris Games due to a suspension, Sun remains driven, aiming to test limits and redefine achievements for older athletes in competitive swimming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:24 IST
Sun Yang: Defying Age and Controversy in the Pool

Renowned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, despite a tarnished past with doping bans, is unyielding in his commitment to pursue excellence in swimming. Recently, he competed in China's National Games, finishing sixth in the men's 400 metres freestyle and advancing to the 200 metres final.

Sun, who faced a four-year suspension reduced from the initial eight years, continues to challenge himself and push boundaries at 34. His doping ban, set to be lifted in May 2024, impacted his qualification for the Paris Games, but Sun remains undeterred.

With a history of setting benchmarks and a pledge to break new ground for older athletes, Sun embodies resilience. He aspires to showcase that age and past setbacks are no barriers to achieving new milestones in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025