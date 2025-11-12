Left Menu

Hazlewood Cleared After Injury Scare, Set for Ashes

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood underwent scans for a possible hamstring injury during a domestic match but was later cleared to play in the Ashes series. Alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, he is expected to form Australia's pace attack. Sean Abbott was confirmed with a hamstring injury and will not play in the first test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:28 IST
Hazlewood Cleared After Injury Scare, Set for Ashes
Josh Hazlewood

Australia's paceman Josh Hazlewood was taken to hospital for scans after experiencing tightness in his hamstring during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Fortunately, the scans cleared him of a muscle strain, allowing him to travel to Perth for the first Ashes test next week.

Both Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, a back-up fast bowler named in the test squad, underwent scans after playing for New South Wales against Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match. Despite a scare, Cricket Australia confirmed that Hazlewood's scan results were positive, and he will join the squad in Perth as planned.

Abbott, however, wasn't as fortunate and was diagnosed with a moderate-grade hamstring injury, ruling him out for the first test. The test series against England will commence at Perth Stadium on November 21, with matches also scheduled for Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
2
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
3
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India
4
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025