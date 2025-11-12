Hazlewood Cleared After Injury Scare, Set for Ashes

Australia's paceman Josh Hazlewood was taken to hospital for scans after experiencing tightness in his hamstring during a domestic match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Fortunately, the scans cleared him of a muscle strain, allowing him to travel to Perth for the first Ashes test next week.

Both Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, a back-up fast bowler named in the test squad, underwent scans after playing for New South Wales against Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match. Despite a scare, Cricket Australia confirmed that Hazlewood's scan results were positive, and he will join the squad in Perth as planned.

Abbott, however, wasn't as fortunate and was diagnosed with a moderate-grade hamstring injury, ruling him out for the first test. The test series against England will commence at Perth Stadium on November 21, with matches also scheduled for Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.

