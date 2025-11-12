Hazlewood Cleared for Ashes Test Amid Injury Scare

Australia's cricket team received a relief as paceman Josh Hazlewood was cleared of a hamstring strain after concerns arose during a domestic match in Sydney. Hazlewood is set to continue his preparations for next week's first Ashes test in Perth despite the initial injury scare.

Both Hazlewood and fellow fast bowler Sean Abbott had gone for scans after feeling discomfort while playing for New South Wales against Victoria. Cricket Australia confirmed that Hazlewood's scans ruled out a muscle strain, allowing him to join the squad as planned, bolstering the pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Abbott, however, was diagnosed with a moderate hamstring injury, making him unavailable for selection for the Perth test. With Pat Cummins already sidelined due to a back injury, Steve Smith is set to lead the team, as Australia looks to make a strong start to the Ashes series starting on November 21.