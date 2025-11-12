Left Menu

Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: A Return to Form

Sun Yang, a former Chinese swimming champion, refuses to retire despite past doping violations. At 34, he aims to challenge age in competitive swimming. Recently, he placed sixth in the 400m freestyle at China's National Games and was disqualified in the 200m event final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:49 IST
Sun Yang's Relentless Pursuit: A Return to Form

Sun Yang, the formerly banned Chinese swimmer and multi-time Olympic champion, has reaffirmed his determination to compete despite being 34 years old. Participating in China's National Games in Shenzhen, he finished sixth in the men's 400 meters freestyle event.

Sun, who faced a suspension of four years and three months due to a doping violation in 2018, emphasizes his commitment to push the boundaries of his athletic performance. His initial ban was longer but reduced upon appeal and completed in May 2024, preventing him from qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games.

Even after winning a national championship last year, Sun experienced a setback at the Games, as he was disqualified from the 200m freestyle final for undisclosed reasons. However, he remains optimistic about his future in swimming, aiming to redefine expectations for older athletes.

TRENDING

1
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
2
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India
3
Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Mee...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025