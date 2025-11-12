Left Menu

France Honors Paris Attack Victims in World Cup Qualifier

Kylian Mbappe and the France national team plan to honor victims of the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks as they face Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier. Mbappe reflects on the tragedy and its impact, with the team aiming to commemorate the event even as they pursue qualification.

As France prepares to face Ukraine in a crucial World Cup qualifier, captain Kylian Mbappe emphasized the team's desire to honor those affected by the November 13, 2015 Paris terror attacks. This somber anniversary falls on the same day as the match, serving as a reminder of the tragedy that struck a nation.

The deadly attacks, which claimed 130 lives, unfolded during a friendly match between France and Germany at the Stade de France. Then-president François Hollande was in attendance when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near Gate D. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for these coordinated attacks.

Reflecting on the event, Mbappe recalled the fear for his family who lived in Paris's suburbs. For him and the France team, playing this game is about paying tribute to those affected. Coach Didier Deschamps also highlighted the need for remembrance, noting the significance of Thursday's game at Paris's Parc des Princes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

