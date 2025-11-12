From Backyard Dreams to Global Gold: Samrat Rana's Shooting Odyssey

Indian shooter Samrat Rana created history by securing the 10m air pistol gold at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, marking a significant achievement as the first Indian to win an individual gold at the senior level in an Olympic-category pistol event.

Starting his journey at the tender age of three, Samrat was introduced to shooting by his father, who built a makeshift range in their backyard. Samrat's journey from these humble beginnings to international arenas underscores the dedication and support of his family.

His recent triumphs include a silver medal in the mixed team event with partner Esha Singh. Samrat's ultimate dream is to win an Olympic medal, a goal that embodies his family's collective aspirations and unwavering support.

