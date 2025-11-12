From Backyard Dreams to Global Gold: Samrat Rana's Shooting Odyssey
Samrat Rana, an Indian shooter, made history by winning the 10m air pistol gold at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo. His journey began in his backyard at age three. He aims for an Olympic medal as the ultimate fulfillment of his family's support and dedication.
Indian shooter Samrat Rana created history by securing the 10m air pistol gold at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, marking a significant achievement as the first Indian to win an individual gold at the senior level in an Olympic-category pistol event.
Starting his journey at the tender age of three, Samrat was introduced to shooting by his father, who built a makeshift range in their backyard. Samrat's journey from these humble beginnings to international arenas underscores the dedication and support of his family.
His recent triumphs include a silver medal in the mixed team event with partner Esha Singh. Samrat's ultimate dream is to win an Olympic medal, a goal that embodies his family's collective aspirations and unwavering support.
