Left Menu

Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest Unleashed: A Cricket Lover's Dream

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 introduces the Super Fan Contest, offering fans in UAE a chance to engage with cricket legends and win exciting prizes. This contest underscores Abu Dhabi's dedication to promoting cricket's grassroots growth and enhancing fan experiences, as stated by its organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:08 IST
Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest Unleashed: A Cricket Lover's Dream
Abu Dhabi T10 has launched a 'Super Fan Contest'. (Photo: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The highly anticipated Super Fan Contest of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 promises an exhilarating time for cricket enthusiasts across the UAE. With an aim to honor the fervor of fans, the contest offers unique experiences such as exclusive masterclasses with cricket legends, opportunities to serve as ball kids, and chances to win signed merchandise, photo opportunities, and match tickets.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, expressed enthusiasm for the contest, stating, "This will galvanise community participation locally and give us yet another opportunity to showcase this incredible emirate. We are thrilled to announce the Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest, which resonates with our commitment to driving the growth and development of cricket at the grassroots level." Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, added that the contest exemplifies their dedication to enhancing fan interaction and globalizing the T10 format's allure.

The 2025 tournament, commencing on November 18 and concluding on November 30, promises high-octane matchups filled with fast-paced action. Highlights of the opening day include a face-off between Quetta Qavalry and Northern Warriors, followed by an electrifying match featuring defending champions Deccan Gladiators against Delhi Bulls. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting this fiscal: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Cabinet approves Rs 25,060-cr export promotion mission for 6 years starting ...

 Global
2
Markram Praises Gill's Stellar Performance Ahead of India-South Africa Test

Markram Praises Gill's Stellar Performance Ahead of India-South Africa Test

 India
3
Union Cabinet reiterates unwavering commitment to policy of zero tolerance to terrorism in all forms and manifestations: Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Cabinet reiterates unwavering commitment to policy of zero tolerance t...

 India
4
Under export promotion mission, interest subvention will be provided to MSME exporters: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Under export promotion mission, interest subvention will be provided to MSME...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025