Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest Unleashed: A Cricket Lover's Dream

The highly anticipated Super Fan Contest of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 promises an exhilarating time for cricket enthusiasts across the UAE. With an aim to honor the fervor of fans, the contest offers unique experiences such as exclusive masterclasses with cricket legends, opportunities to serve as ball kids, and chances to win signed merchandise, photo opportunities, and match tickets.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, expressed enthusiasm for the contest, stating, "This will galvanise community participation locally and give us yet another opportunity to showcase this incredible emirate. We are thrilled to announce the Abu Dhabi T10 Super Fan Contest, which resonates with our commitment to driving the growth and development of cricket at the grassroots level." Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, added that the contest exemplifies their dedication to enhancing fan interaction and globalizing the T10 format's allure.

The 2025 tournament, commencing on November 18 and concluding on November 30, promises high-octane matchups filled with fast-paced action. Highlights of the opening day include a face-off between Quetta Qavalry and Northern Warriors, followed by an electrifying match featuring defending champions Deccan Gladiators against Delhi Bulls. (ANI)