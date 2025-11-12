Left Menu

Kickoff at LA28: Women's 100m Headlines Olympics’ First Day

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizers announced schedule changes, highlighting the women's 100m as the headliner on the first day. Athletics events will occur in week one, followed by swimming. The switch allows swimmers to join the Opening Ceremony. Planning considered various logistical and environmental factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will open with the highly anticipated women's 100 metres final, marking the beginning of an action-packed schedule, according to organizers. By moving athletics to week one, the reshaped agenda gives swimmers the rare chance to join the Opening Ceremony, offering a more inclusive athlete experience.

Shana Ferguson, LA28's chief of sport and games delivery, shared that venue logistics at SoFi Stadium influenced this decision. With athletics at LA Memorial Coliseum, SoFi will be prepared for week two swimming events. Janet Evans, LA28's chief athlete officer, noted that swim scheduling in the second week lets more athletes partake in the symbolic ceremony.

Organizers carefully planned the schedule alongside the International Olympic Committee, keeping in mind athlete welfare, broadcast considerations, and local conditions such as weather. This strategy includes a "Super Saturday" and aims to make LA28 a pioneering event with sustainable use of existing venues and anticipated high ticket demand, with sales starting April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

