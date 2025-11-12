India Holds Firm in ISSF World Championships Despite Missed Finals

India's Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil fell short of reaching the finals in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, finishing 15th and 17th, respectively. Despite this setback, Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad claimed the world champion title, with Switzerland's 17-year-old prodigy Emely Jaeggi taking silver and Great Britain's Seonaid McIntosh securing bronze.

Currently, India holds the second position in the medal tally with a haul of three gold, five silver, and three bronze medals, trailing behind China, which leads with eight golds and a total of 15 medals. Ashi Chouksey was the top performer among Indian shooters in qualification with a score of 588-26x, closely missing out on the finals by just one point.

In the exciting finale, Duestad continued her exceptional form, securing her second individual world championship gold with a score of 465.8. Jaeggi equaled the junior world record to earn silver, while McIntosh marked her comeback with a score of 454.6 to clinch bronze. India's large contingent of 40 athletes is competing in 17 events, with key entries in all 10 Olympic events.

