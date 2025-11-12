India Holds Firm in ISSF World Championships Despite Missed Finals
Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil narrowly missed the finals in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo. India stands second in medals behind China. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad clinched gold, while Emely Jaeggi and Seonaid McIntosh secured silver and bronze, respectively.
India's Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil fell short of reaching the finals in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, finishing 15th and 17th, respectively. Despite this setback, Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad claimed the world champion title, with Switzerland's 17-year-old prodigy Emely Jaeggi taking silver and Great Britain's Seonaid McIntosh securing bronze.
Currently, India holds the second position in the medal tally with a haul of three gold, five silver, and three bronze medals, trailing behind China, which leads with eight golds and a total of 15 medals. Ashi Chouksey was the top performer among Indian shooters in qualification with a score of 588-26x, closely missing out on the finals by just one point.
In the exciting finale, Duestad continued her exceptional form, securing her second individual world championship gold with a score of 465.8. Jaeggi equaled the junior world record to earn silver, while McIntosh marked her comeback with a score of 454.6 to clinch bronze. India's large contingent of 40 athletes is competing in 17 events, with key entries in all 10 Olympic events.
