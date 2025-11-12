Glenn Phillips Aims Cautious Comeback After Injury Setback

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips is cautiously preparing for a comeback after enduring a prolonged injury hiatus. The 28-year-old, who suffered a groin injury during the Major League Cricket final in July, is prioritizing rehabilitation and training with his domestic team, the Otago Volts.

The injury, which mirrored a previous ailment sustained during the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, has kept Phillips out of significant international tours and tournaments, including the Caribbean Premier League. As he regains strength, Phillips is careful not to rush his return.

Phillips plans to test his fitness in the domestic circuit before aiming for international play. With no specific date set for his return, he focuses on gradually increasing his workload, emphasizing the importance of being fully fit to perform his best when representing New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)