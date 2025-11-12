Left Menu

Glenn Phillips Aims Cautious Comeback After Injury Setback

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is making a careful return to cricket after a significant groin injury. Initially injured during a Major League Cricket match in July, Phillips is gradually resuming training with the Otago Volts. He plans to play domestically before returning to international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:20 IST
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips is cautiously preparing for a comeback after enduring a prolonged injury hiatus. The 28-year-old, who suffered a groin injury during the Major League Cricket final in July, is prioritizing rehabilitation and training with his domestic team, the Otago Volts.

The injury, which mirrored a previous ailment sustained during the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, has kept Phillips out of significant international tours and tournaments, including the Caribbean Premier League. As he regains strength, Phillips is careful not to rush his return.

Phillips plans to test his fitness in the domestic circuit before aiming for international play. With no specific date set for his return, he focuses on gradually increasing his workload, emphasizing the importance of being fully fit to perform his best when representing New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

