Sports Highlights: Upsets, Winning Streaks, and Contract Extensions

An action-packed week in sports saw the Colorado Avalanche, led by Gabriel Landeskog, ending the Anaheim Ducks' winning streak with a decisive 4-1 victory. The NBA also witnessed the New York Knicks smashing records as they clinched their third consecutive 130-point game, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 133-120.

Continuing with basketball, No. 14 Illinois secured a thrilling win against No. 11 Texas Tech thanks to Andrej Stojakovic's crucial defense in the final moments. Meanwhile, in tennis, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed a hard-fought win at the ATP Finals, defeating Ben Shelton.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics revealed a historic scheduling change by positioning the women's 100m final on opening day. Other notable developments include Charlotte FC extending Brandt Bronico's contract and MLB's Pat Murphy and Stephen Vogt being named Managers of the Year for the second time in a row.

(With inputs from agencies.)