Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak

The battle for supremacy continued at the Chess World Cup as Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna positioned themselves for tie-breakers after another day of strategically intense matches on Wednesday.

Notably, American chess star Levon Aronian and Mexico's Joss Martinez Alcantara secured their spots in the pre-quarterfinals, besting formidable opponents Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland and Alexey Sarana of Slovenia, respectively, by drawing their matches.

While it was a relatively smoother path for Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa, Harikrishna faced some hurdles before securing a place in the tie-break stage. The competition remains fierce as the tournament crescendos towards its final rounds.