Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak
Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna advance to tie-breaks in the Chess World Cup after intense matches. Meanwhile, Levon Aronian and Jose Martinez Alcantara progress to the pre-quarterfinals, overcoming Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Alexey Sarana. The tournament remains competitive, highlighting strategic prowess.
The battle for supremacy continued at the Chess World Cup as Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna positioned themselves for tie-breakers after another day of strategically intense matches on Wednesday.
Notably, American chess star Levon Aronian and Mexico's Joss Martinez Alcantara secured their spots in the pre-quarterfinals, besting formidable opponents Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland and Alexey Sarana of Slovenia, respectively, by drawing their matches.
While it was a relatively smoother path for Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa, Harikrishna faced some hurdles before securing a place in the tie-break stage. The competition remains fierce as the tournament crescendos towards its final rounds.