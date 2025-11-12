Left Menu

Intense Clash at Chess World Cup: Indian Grandmasters in Fierce Tiebreak

Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna advance to tie-breaks in the Chess World Cup after intense matches. Meanwhile, Levon Aronian and Jose Martinez Alcantara progress to the pre-quarterfinals, overcoming Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Alexey Sarana. The tournament remains competitive, highlighting strategic prowess.

Updated: 12-11-2025 23:03 IST
The battle for supremacy continued at the Chess World Cup as Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and P Harikrishna positioned themselves for tie-breakers after another day of strategically intense matches on Wednesday.

Notably, American chess star Levon Aronian and Mexico's Joss Martinez Alcantara secured their spots in the pre-quarterfinals, besting formidable opponents Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland and Alexey Sarana of Slovenia, respectively, by drawing their matches.

While it was a relatively smoother path for Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa, Harikrishna faced some hurdles before securing a place in the tie-break stage. The competition remains fierce as the tournament crescendos towards its final rounds.

