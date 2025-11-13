Rescheduled T20 Series Highlights Pakistan's Cricket Comeback

The tri-nation Twenty20 international series, featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, will now take place entirely in Rawalpindi starting November 18, due to security concerns following a suicide bombing in Islamabad. Originally scheduled in Lahore, the series was moved after discussions between the involved cricket boards.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the change, noting the importance of the series for next year's T20 World Cup preparations in India and Sri Lanka. The series will follow two remaining one-day internationals against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi this Friday and Sunday.

Sri Lankan players, anxious after the bombing that killed 12, sought to return home, but their cricket board insisted they stay. After a history of security challenges, including a 2009 attack on players, Pakistan has worked hard to host international cricket, with improved security now allowing the return of test matches.