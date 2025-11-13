Rescheduled T20 Series Highlights Pakistan's Cricket Comeback
The tri-nation T20 series in Rawalpindi, involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, comes after a schedule change due to a suicide bombing in Islamabad. It is vital for World Cup preparations, with security a main concern following past incidents. The series ends on November 29.
The tri-nation Twenty20 international series, featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, will now take place entirely in Rawalpindi starting November 18, due to security concerns following a suicide bombing in Islamabad. Originally scheduled in Lahore, the series was moved after discussions between the involved cricket boards.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the change, noting the importance of the series for next year's T20 World Cup preparations in India and Sri Lanka. The series will follow two remaining one-day internationals against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi this Friday and Sunday.
Sri Lankan players, anxious after the bombing that killed 12, sought to return home, but their cricket board insisted they stay. After a history of security challenges, including a 2009 attack on players, Pakistan has worked hard to host international cricket, with improved security now allowing the return of test matches.
ALSO READ
Security Fears Loom Over Sri Lankan Tour Amid Islamabad Blast
Security Concerns Loom Over Sri Lanka's Pakistan Tour Amidst Islamabad Attack
Sri Lanka Cricketers Face Tough Choices Amid Islamabad Bombing
Dangote's Billion-Dollar Investment Boost in Zimbabwe
China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism