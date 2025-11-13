India's Women Cricket Team Clinches Historic World Cup 2025 Victory

In a landmark victory for Indian cricket, the national women's team secured their first ICC Women's World Cup title in 2025, triumphing over South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final. The match, held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marked India's first major win across both T20I and ODI formats.

Former captain Jhulan Goswami hailed the achievement as a 'historic moment' for women's cricket, stating that the victory will inspire future generations. The team's path to victory was fraught with challenges, including three consecutive losses in the league stage. However, they rebounded with decisive wins against tournament favorites, ultimately clinching the title.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's team is set to face South Africa in a series beginning November 14. Under Shubman Gill's leadership, India has embarked on a promising start in their World Test Championship cycle. Gill's composed captaincy has been praised, setting a positive tone for the team.