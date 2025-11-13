Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Irish Boo-Birds: Can He Keep His Promise?

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for potential boos from Irish fans during the World Cup qualifier against Ireland. Despite the anticipated hostility, he hopes to relieve pressure from his Portuguese teammates. Portugal, leading Group F, aims for direct World Cup qualification, while Ireland needs points to sustain play-off hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:09 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Irish Boo-Birds: Can He Keep His Promise?
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo anticipates being booed by Irish fans in the upcoming World Cup qualifier but aims to use the negative attention to benefit his Portugal squad. As Portugal aims for direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo is prepared to be a 'good boy' despite past tensions.

Portugal, unbeaten in Group F with three victories from four matches, stands on the cusp of securing their World Cup spot. Ronaldo, a seasoned veteran with an eye on his sixth tournament appearance, reassures teammates not to worry about crowd reactions as focus intensifies for the Dublin clash.

Ireland, trailing Portugal and Hungary, is under pressure to earn points to remain in contention for a play-off spot. As Ronaldo remains enthusiastic about facing Ireland, the match carries high stakes for both teams, setting the stage for a competitive showdown at the Aviva Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cupid Ltd's Net Profit Soars in Second Quarter

Cupid Ltd's Net Profit Soars in Second Quarter

 India
2
Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: New Footage of Prime Suspect Surfaces

Unraveling the Red Fort Blast: New Footage of Prime Suspect Surfaces

 India
3
Skies the Limit for LAT Aerospace's Electric UAV Revolution

Skies the Limit for LAT Aerospace's Electric UAV Revolution

 India
4
IEA Signals Growing Global Oil Surplus by 2026

IEA Signals Growing Global Oil Surplus by 2026

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025