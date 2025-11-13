Shane Watson Joins KKR as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026

In a significant move for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Watson as their assistant coach.

An illustrious all-rounder, Watson brings a wealth of international experience, having represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, as well as participating in 12 IPL seasons. This strategic move by KKR aims to bolster their team culture and strategic planning.

Commenting on the appointment, KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in Watson's vast experience and insight into T20 format cricket, stating that his contributions would greatly benefit the franchise's quest for another IPL title.

