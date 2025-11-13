Left Menu

Shane Watson Joins KKR as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson has been appointed as the assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Known for his stellar international and IPL career, Watson brings a wealth of experience to a franchise with a legacy of success in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:19 IST
Shane Watson Joins KKR as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026
Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, the Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed former Australian cricketer Shane Watson as their assistant coach.

An illustrious all-rounder, Watson brings a wealth of international experience, having represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, as well as participating in 12 IPL seasons. This strategic move by KKR aims to bolster their team culture and strategic planning.

Commenting on the appointment, KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed confidence in Watson's vast experience and insight into T20 format cricket, stating that his contributions would greatly benefit the franchise's quest for another IPL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

 Global
2
NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

NBCUniversal Unveils New Sports Cable Channel NBCSN

 Global
3
India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

India's PVC Resin Dilemma: Navigating Quality Control and Health Risks

 India
4
Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

Patel Engineering's Strategic Growth Amidst Profit Dip

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025