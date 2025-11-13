Left Menu

Louis Rees-Zammit Set for Prominent Return Against Japan

Louis Rees-Zammit returns to the starting lineup for Wales against Japan in Cardiff, with Dewi Lake as captain. Coming back from American football, Rees-Zammit impressed as a substitute in the recent match against Argentina. The team keeps a consistent front row and makes strategic shifts in the backline.

13-11-2025
Louis Rees-Zammit, the dynamic wing, will feature in Wales' starting lineup against Japan, marking his significant return to rugby union from American football. Dewi Lake will lead as captain due to Jac Morgan's injury.

After a commendable performance off the bench last week, Rees-Zammit's inclusion is the only change in the Welsh backline. Coach Steve Tandy expressed confidence in his readiness and strategic fit alongside fellow wing Josh Adams and fullback Blair Murray.

The squad maintains the same front row from its prior victory in Japan, while the back row undergoes essential adjustments, spotlighting Alex Mann's adaptability and Olly Cracknell's role at number eight.

