Louis Rees-Zammit Set for Prominent Return Against Japan

Louis Rees-Zammit, the dynamic wing, will feature in Wales' starting lineup against Japan, marking his significant return to rugby union from American football. Dewi Lake will lead as captain due to Jac Morgan's injury.

After a commendable performance off the bench last week, Rees-Zammit's inclusion is the only change in the Welsh backline. Coach Steve Tandy expressed confidence in his readiness and strategic fit alongside fellow wing Josh Adams and fullback Blair Murray.

The squad maintains the same front row from its prior victory in Japan, while the back row undergoes essential adjustments, spotlighting Alex Mann's adaptability and Olly Cracknell's role at number eight.

