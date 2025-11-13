West Indies Revamp Squad for ODI Series Against New Zealand

West Indies cricket team has announced a renewed squad for their upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, starting this Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Batting sensation John Campbell is set to make a comeback to the ODI side after a six-year hiatus. The 32-year-old cricketer, known for his impressive 179-run stand against Ireland in Dublin, has been included following a series of notable performances in red-ball cricket. Campbell's recent exploits include a stunning century against India in a Test match held in Delhi and topping Jamaica's run charts in the Super50 Cup.

Joining Campbell are debutants Johann Layne and seam-bowling all-rounder Shamar Springer. Fast bowler Matthew Forde also makes the team after recuperating from a shoulder injury during the T20I series against New Zealand. This trio replaces spinners Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and the injured left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds. The team is further affected by injuries to Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jediah Blades.

The ODI series commences on November 16, with subsequent matches on November 19 and 22. Following the ODIs, the West Indies will also engage in a three-match Test series in December. They enter the series on the back of a 3-1 defeat in the T20I series against New Zealand.

The announced squad for the ODI series includes: Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, and Shamar Springer.

