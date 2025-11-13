Left Menu

Bavuma vs Conrad: South Africa's Test Ambitions in India

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad offer differing views on the significance of winning the upcoming Test series in India, compared to their World Test Championship triumph at Lord's. The Proteas view this series as a major milestone, aiming to end a winless streak in India since 1999.

India captain Shubman Gill with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, South Africa's cricket captain, Temba Bavuma, presented a nuanced view divergent from that of his coach, Shukri Conrad, regarding their forthcoming Test series against India. Bavuma alluded to the revered World Test Championship (WTC) victory at Lord's as the pinnacle of their achievements, downplaying Conrad's assertion that the series in India represented an equally significant challenge.

Bavuma expressed the significance of achieving a series victory in India, given South Africa's long winless streak there since 1999. The captain acknowledges the daunting task ahead but places this challenge second only to their WTC success. Meanwhile, for India, the series holds crucial points for WTC 2025-27 qualification amid their ongoing transition post the retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Under the new leadership of Shubman Gill, India aims to leverage their recent form and home advantage. Bavuma anticipates an exhilarating contest, highlighting the blend of experienced and new talent within India's squad, as both teams gear up for what promises to be a gripping cricket showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

