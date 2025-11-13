Justice for Players: Dutch Union Backs Legal Battle Against FIFA

In a significant development for European football, the Dutch professional players' union, VVCS, has announced its support for the Justice for Players Foundation's class action lawsuit. This legal challenge targets FIFA and several European football associations over transfer regulations that allegedly violate EU laws.

The VVCS joins the French players' union, UNFP, in advocating for change, following a European court ruling highlighting inconsistencies with EU principles of free movement. The lawsuit has gained momentum, reflecting widespread discontent among players caught in transfer disputes under current regulations.

Lassana Diarra's high-profile case has been a catalyst, exposing potential legal breaches by FIFA's transfer system. The legal action, described as a "potentially billion-dollar" lawsuit, signals a unified effort to align FIFA rules with European laws, potentially impacting 100,000 players.

(With inputs from agencies.)