Left Menu

Justice for Players: Dutch Union Backs Legal Battle Against FIFA

The Dutch professional players' union, VVCS, supports a class action lawsuit led by Justice for Players Foundation against FIFA and several European FAs. The lawsuit claims FIFA's transfer rules violate EU laws. The VVCS believes these regulations disadvantage players and aims to ensure compliance with European principles of free movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:54 IST
Justice for Players: Dutch Union Backs Legal Battle Against FIFA

In a significant development for European football, the Dutch professional players' union, VVCS, has announced its support for the Justice for Players Foundation's class action lawsuit. This legal challenge targets FIFA and several European football associations over transfer regulations that allegedly violate EU laws.

The VVCS joins the French players' union, UNFP, in advocating for change, following a European court ruling highlighting inconsistencies with EU principles of free movement. The lawsuit has gained momentum, reflecting widespread discontent among players caught in transfer disputes under current regulations.

Lassana Diarra's high-profile case has been a catalyst, exposing potential legal breaches by FIFA's transfer system. The legal action, described as a "potentially billion-dollar" lawsuit, signals a unified effort to align FIFA rules with European laws, potentially impacting 100,000 players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Diplomacy Diaries: A Week of High-Profile Meetings and Summit Events

Global Diplomacy Diaries: A Week of High-Profile Meetings and Summit Events

 Global
2
NSO's Upcoming Migration Survey: Shaping Policy with Detailed Insights

NSO's Upcoming Migration Survey: Shaping Policy with Detailed Insights

 India
3
Market Movers: Wall Street Opens Amid Economic Uncertainty

Market Movers: Wall Street Opens Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Global Condemnation Follows Delhi Terror Attack as India Seeks Justice

Global Condemnation Follows Delhi Terror Attack as India Seeks Justice

 Botswana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025