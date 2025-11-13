Left Menu

Shardul Thakur Swaps Teams: A Strategic Trade to Mumbai Indians

Shardul Thakur, an all-rounder, was traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League for INR 2 crore. Thakur has previously played for teams like CSK and Delhi Capitals, and in his IPL career, he has participated in 105 matches, claiming 107 wickets.

Shardul Thakur Swaps Teams: A Strategic Trade to Mumbai Indians
In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants. The deal valued at INR 2 crore signifies the Mumbai franchise's interest in strengthening their squad.

Thakur, who was initially hired by the Lucknow team as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan, participated in 10 games during his tenure with them. His performance records include 325 runs and 107 wickets across 105 IPL matches.

Having played for notable teams like CSK, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings, Thakur's experience will be a valuable asset to Mumbai Indians' future campaigns.

Latest News

