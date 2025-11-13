Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football

Roberto Mancini has been announced as the new manager of Al Sadd, marking his return to club management after leaving his position with the Saudi Arabia national team. The renowned Italian coach has signed a two-and-a-half-season contract with the Qatari side, which confirmed the appointment on Thursday.

The arrival of Mancini comes as Al Sadd occupies the sixth spot in the Qatari league standings, with 14 points accrued over nine matches. Mancini is tasked with closing the gap on league leaders Al-Gharafa, whom they trail by eight points. His previous managerial successes include leading Inter Milan to three consecutive Serie A titles during 2004-2008.

Beyond his achievements in Italy, Mancini also took Italy to victory in the 2020 European Championship and was instrumental in Manchester City's first Premier League win in the 2011-12 season. Prior to taking the Al Sadd role, Mancini was considered for the managerial position at Nottingham Forest before Sean Dyche's appointment in October.

