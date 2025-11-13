Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

In a significant move ahead of IPL 2026, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford has been traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 2.6 crore.

Rutherford, 27, is recognized for his pivotal role in a record-breaking 139-run sixth-wicket partnership in T20 internationals alongside Andre Russell against Australia.

During his IPL career, Rutherford has featured in 23 matches, playing for teams such as Delhi Capitals in 2019 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2022.