Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making

Discussions are in motion for what could be one of boxing's most intriguing matchups: Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua. The development, confirmed by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, could see the YouTuber-turned-boxer facing the formidable former world heavyweight champion.

Hearn detailed his plans on BBC radio, emphasizing Joshua's need to re-enter the ring after a prolonged absence. Joshua has not fought since his loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. A bout with Jake Paul could not only provide a lucrative opportunity but also satisfy boxing enthusiasts eager to see Joshua back in action.

Though not finalized, Hearn is eyeing early 2026 for a significant fight with Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, Jake Paul's standing in the sport has been rising, particularly after entering the World Boxing Association cruiserweight rankings. However, a weight increase would be necessary for him to face Joshua. Hearn acknowledges Paul's dedication to boxing, suggesting his 'YouTuber' label is now outdated.