Left Menu

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making

Talks are underway for a potential boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. While the fight is not yet confirmed, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is exploring this as a potential comeback match for Joshua, who aims to fight Tyson Fury in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:51 IST
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making
Jake Paul
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Discussions are in motion for what could be one of boxing's most intriguing matchups: Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua. The development, confirmed by Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, could see the YouTuber-turned-boxer facing the formidable former world heavyweight champion.

Hearn detailed his plans on BBC radio, emphasizing Joshua's need to re-enter the ring after a prolonged absence. Joshua has not fought since his loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. A bout with Jake Paul could not only provide a lucrative opportunity but also satisfy boxing enthusiasts eager to see Joshua back in action.

Though not finalized, Hearn is eyeing early 2026 for a significant fight with Tyson Fury. Meanwhile, Jake Paul's standing in the sport has been rising, particularly after entering the World Boxing Association cruiserweight rankings. However, a weight increase would be necessary for him to face Joshua. Hearn acknowledges Paul's dedication to boxing, suggesting his 'YouTuber' label is now outdated.

TRENDING

1
SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

 Singapore
2
Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

 Global
3
Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

 India
4
Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025