Venkatesh Prasad Aims to Revitalize Karnataka Cricket in KSCA Presidential Bid

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has officially entered the race for the presidency of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), vowing to rejuvenate the state's cricket legacy. Prasad has pledged to bring back high-profile international matches to Bengaluru's renowned M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and ensure the continuation of Indian Premier League (IPL) games at the venue.

Prasad, recalling the state's cricketing apex under stalwarts like Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, noted a significant decline since then. He emphasizes revitalizing the game and infrastructure, including the renewed focus on cricket academies and women's cricket, which he feels has been neglected in recent years. Furthermore, Prasad underscored the importance of respecting and accommodating KSCA's veteran life members, a group he believes has been poorly treated.

KSCA member Vinay Mruthyunjaya, part of Prasad's team, highlighted their panel's unique blend of cricketing and administrative acumen. Calling for accountability concerning a past stampede incident, he urged members of the previous committee involved to step aside. Sujith Somasundar, also on the team, echoed the commitment to prioritizing cricket's development and enhancing the experience for life members and spectators at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)