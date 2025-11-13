Left Menu

Ireland vs Australia: Hansen's Return Sparks High Hopes

Mack Hansen returns from injury to start as fullback for Ireland against Australia. Paddy McCarthy also gains his first international start. Ireland aims for a strong performance in the Autumn International series as Coach Andy Farrell emphasizes implementing the game plan with support from home fans.

Mack Hansen's return from injury to play fullback, and Caelan Doris's captaincy are highlights for Ireland as they face Australia in Dublin's Autumn International series. With regular fullback Hugo Keenan out, Hansen moves to the number 15 jersey.

Ireland seeks to improve on recent performances, making strategic changes including Paddy McCarthy's first international start. In addition to McCarthy, the team features new and experienced players like James Lowe and Stuart McCloskey in a robust lineup.

Coach Andy Farrell anticipates a balanced match against Australia, emphasizing an 80-plus minute performance amid enthusiastic home support. Preparation remains focused, aiming to capitalize on both new and seasoned players to execute their game plan effectively.

