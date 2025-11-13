Left Menu

Turkish Soccer's Betting Scandal: A Sport in Turmoil

The Turkish Football Federation banned 102 players over a betting scandal, suspending them for up to a year. This setback comes during Turkish soccer’s revival and just before co-hosting the 2032 European Championship. Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu promises to cleanse the sport of corruption and unethical practices.

Updated: 13-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a shocking development, Turkish soccer has seen 102 top-tier players temporarily banned amid a growing betting scandal. The Turkish Football Federation imposed suspensions on 25 Super Lig players and 77 from the first division for periods ranging from 45 days to a year.

Among those affected are Galatasaray and Turkey defender Eren Elmali, sidelined for 45 days, and Senegal's Alassane Ndao, facing a 12-month suspension. Accusations mainly involve betting by players, a practice strictly prohibited by FIFA.

Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu vowed to cleanse Turkish soccer as it deals with the ramifications of corruption, announcing no compromise in fighting unethical practices. This scandal poses significant challenges as Turkey prepares to co-host the 2032 European Championship with Italy.

