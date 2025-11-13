Crisis Talks: Indian Football's Future Hangs by a Thread

In the midst of a deepening crisis within Indian football, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took decisive action by meeting with representatives from I-League teams on Thursday. His goal was to listen to their grievances and advocate for constructive dialogue among all stakeholders to forge a path forward.

The pivotal meeting included seven representatives from the 14 I-League clubs and was also attended by key officials such as sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General and joint secretary Kunal. The Minister emphasized the urgency of reaching an agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Indian Super League (ISL), and I-League officials.

The situation has become dire following the collapse of the partnership between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the AIFF, leaving the hunt for a new commercial partner under the Supreme Court's scrutiny. With the 2025–26 ISL season on hold and prominent clubs like Mohun Bagan suspending training, top players, including Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri, are urging swift resolution to protect the livelihoods of countless footballers and support staff.

