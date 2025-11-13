Roberto Mancini Takes Charge of Al-Sadd: New Era Begins

Roberto Mancini, a renowned figure in international football, has been appointed as the new coach of Al-Sadd, Qatar's most successful club. The announcement comes after Mancini agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract with the club, though financial specifics remain undisclosed.

Previously, Mancini was the head coach of Saudi Arabia until October of last year. His illustrious career includes leading Italy to victory in the European Championship in 2021 and securing multiple titles with top clubs such as Inter Milan and Manchester City.

At Inter Milan, Mancini achieved three Italian league championships and famously won the Premier League with Manchester City in 2013, thanks to Sergio Aguero's dramatic goal.

