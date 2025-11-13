Sergio Perez Gears Up for Formula One Comeback with Cadillac
Sergio Perez tested a Formula One car for the first time in nearly a year at Italy's Imola circuit, driving for Cadillac in a 2023 Ferrari. This marks the beginning of Cadillac's entry into Formula One, with Perez and Valtteri Bottas as drivers. The session focused on team coordination and technical preparation.
Sergio Perez returned to the Formula One scene on Thursday, taking the wheel of a race car for the first time in nearly a year. The Mexican driver was testing for Cadillac at the renowned Imola circuit in Italy, piloting a 2023 Ferrari as part of the team's preparation for its upcoming debut season.
Despite Cadillac not having a car of their own yet, they will incorporate Ferrari engines when they enter the competitive world of Formula One as the 11th team next season. The lineup is set to include Perez alongside Finland's Valtteri Bottas, both seasoned racers eager to make a strong return.
The test session was a critical opportunity for Perez and the team to synchronize strategies, refine simulation processes, and gear up for the next racing calendar. 'It's crucial for us to begin speaking the same language with the technical team,' Perez expressed to Reuters earlier, conveying his anticipation and excitement about his comeback to the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
