Left Menu

Sergio Perez Gears Up for Formula One Comeback with Cadillac

Sergio Perez tested a Formula One car for the first time in nearly a year at Italy's Imola circuit, driving for Cadillac in a 2023 Ferrari. This marks the beginning of Cadillac's entry into Formula One, with Perez and Valtteri Bottas as drivers. The session focused on team coordination and technical preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:33 IST
Sergio Perez Gears Up for Formula One Comeback with Cadillac
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez returned to the Formula One scene on Thursday, taking the wheel of a race car for the first time in nearly a year. The Mexican driver was testing for Cadillac at the renowned Imola circuit in Italy, piloting a 2023 Ferrari as part of the team's preparation for its upcoming debut season.

Despite Cadillac not having a car of their own yet, they will incorporate Ferrari engines when they enter the competitive world of Formula One as the 11th team next season. The lineup is set to include Perez alongside Finland's Valtteri Bottas, both seasoned racers eager to make a strong return.

The test session was a critical opportunity for Perez and the team to synchronize strategies, refine simulation processes, and gear up for the next racing calendar. 'It's crucial for us to begin speaking the same language with the technical team,' Perez expressed to Reuters earlier, conveying his anticipation and excitement about his comeback to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

 India
2
Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

 Global
3
Germany's Strategic Shift: Rethinking Trade Relations with China

Germany's Strategic Shift: Rethinking Trade Relations with China

 Global
4
Land Scandal Erupts: High-Level Probe Ordered in Pune District

Land Scandal Erupts: High-Level Probe Ordered in Pune District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025