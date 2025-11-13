Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shines as India A Clinches Thrilling Victory in First ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar century led India A to a five-wicket win against South Africa A in the first unofficial ODI. Chasing 286, Gaikwad anchored the innings with crucial partnerships, supported by Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. South Africa A set a challenging target after recovering from early setbacks.

Updated: 13-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:29 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a masterclass performance, guiding India A to a riveting five-wicket victory over South Africa A in the inaugural unofficial ODI in Rajkot. Gaikwad's century not only propelled the team to surpass a 286-run target but also secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday.

As vice-captain, Gaikwad meticulously orchestrated the chase, amassing 117 runs off 129 deliveries. His innings included a solid 64-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma, stabilizing the innings in crucial phases alongside contributions from skipper Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Despite India A's top-order jitters, Gaikwad's resolve ensured victory in the final over. Earlier, South Africa A elected to bat, posting 285/9, with notable recoveries from Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, and Bjorn Fortuin after early struggles. Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna spearheaded India's bowling attack. The series resumes on November 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

