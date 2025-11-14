Left Menu

Stalemate in Abu Dhabi: Iraq and UAE Set for Decisive World Cup Qualifier

Iraq and UAE drew 1-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi. Ali Al-Hamadi scored for Iraq, while Luanzinho equalized for UAE. The two-leg match's winner advances to an intercontinental playoff in March, vying for a place in the 2026 World Cup finals in North America.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates ended their World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi with a 1-1 draw, setting up a crucial second leg in Basra.

Luton Town's Ali Al-Hamadi scored early for Iraq, but Luanzinho's reply ensured the stalemate. Both nations aim for a World Cup return after decades.

The match's winner will move to a decisive intercontinental playoff in March, determining the final qualifier for the expanded 48-team tournament in North America next summer.

