Stalemate in Abu Dhabi: Iraq and UAE Set for Decisive World Cup Qualifier

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates ended their World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi with a 1-1 draw, setting up a crucial second leg in Basra.

Luton Town's Ali Al-Hamadi scored early for Iraq, but Luanzinho's reply ensured the stalemate. Both nations aim for a World Cup return after decades.

The match's winner will move to a decisive intercontinental playoff in March, determining the final qualifier for the expanded 48-team tournament in North America next summer.