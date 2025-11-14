Left Menu

Japan's Strategic Shuffle for Wales Test: Key Line-Up Changes

Japan's rugby team, led by coach Eddie Jones, has announced two changes to their line-up for the upcoming test against Wales in Cardiff. Jack Cornelsen and Keijiro Tamefusa will start, replacing Ben Gunter and Shuhei Takeuchi. The team aims to bounce back after their recent defeats on the European tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 00:17 IST
In preparation for Saturday's test against Wales, Japan's rugby coach Eddie Jones has made pivotal adjustments to the team's starting line-up. Despite their ongoing European tour challenge, changes see Jack Cornelsen replacing Ben Gunter on the flank, as Keijiro Tamefusa takes over the front row from Shuhei Takeuchi.

Coach Jones made these changes due to personal reasons cited by Gunter and a tactical bench placement for Takeuchi. Additionally, the team faces the absence of seasoned players Michael Leitch and Tiernan Costley, out due to injuries, according to team officials.

Japan's recent tour record includes losses to Australia, South Africa, and Ireland, setting the stage for a decisive test in Georgia on November 22. The latest squad announcement will be an opportunity for Japan to regain momentum.

