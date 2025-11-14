Japan's Strategic Shuffle for Wales Test: Key Line-Up Changes

In preparation for Saturday's test against Wales, Japan's rugby coach Eddie Jones has made pivotal adjustments to the team's starting line-up. Despite their ongoing European tour challenge, changes see Jack Cornelsen replacing Ben Gunter on the flank, as Keijiro Tamefusa takes over the front row from Shuhei Takeuchi.

Coach Jones made these changes due to personal reasons cited by Gunter and a tactical bench placement for Takeuchi. Additionally, the team faces the absence of seasoned players Michael Leitch and Tiernan Costley, out due to injuries, according to team officials.

Japan's recent tour record includes losses to Australia, South Africa, and Ireland, setting the stage for a decisive test in Georgia on November 22. The latest squad announcement will be an opportunity for Japan to regain momentum.

