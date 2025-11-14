Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle
Nigeria secured a 4-1 victory over Gabon in the World Cup African playoff semi-final in Rabat. Despite a late Gabon equalizer, Nigeria advanced with goals from Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen in extra time. They will face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final, eyeing a spot in next year’s World Cup.
Nigeria showcased resilience and skill in their 4-1 triumph over Gabon during the World Cup African playoff semi-final in Rabat, overcoming both a team strike over unpaid bonuses and a late equalizer to secure their advance.
The match saw Akor Adams capitalize on a defensive error to open the scoring, only for Gabon's Mario Lemina to force extra time with a last-minute goal. However, Nigeria dominated the additional period, with standout performances from Chidera Ejuke and Victor Osimhen ensuring victory.
Nigeria's path to the World Cup now depends on defeating either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoff final. The victory was hard-earned, as Nigeria narrowly avoided conceding a penalty and overcame a disrupted training schedule due to financial issues with their football federation.