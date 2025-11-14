France Clinches World Cup Spot with Dominant Win Over Ukraine

In a commanding performance, France assured their place in next year's World Cup by trouncing Ukraine 4-0 on Thursday in Europe's Group D. The victory ensures that Les Bleus will head to the tournament as group leaders.

This result, which sees the 2018 World Cup champions unwaveringly topping the table with 13 points, confirms their lead by a comfortable six-point margin over both Iceland and Ukraine.

By maintaining such dominance, France demonstrates their enduring prowess on the international stage, setting expectations high as they prepare for the World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

