Allan Bunting Steps Down After Women's Rugby World Cup Shock

Allan Bunting has stepped down as New Zealand's women's rugby coach after the team's unexpected early exit from the Women's Rugby World Cup. The Black Ferns, six-time champions, were defeated by Canada in the semi-finals, marking their earliest exit since 2014.

Bunting opted not to reapply for his coaching position, signaling a new chapter for both him and the team. Speaking to New Zealand Rugby, he expressed his honor in leading the team and his role in advancing the women's game.

The search is now on for Bunting's replacement, as he looks forward to new challenges in high performance sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)