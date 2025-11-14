Left Menu

Allan Bunting Steps Down After Women's Rugby World Cup Shock

Allan Bunting has resigned as the coach of New Zealand's women's rugby team following their early exit from the Women's Rugby World Cup. Bunting, who led the Black Ferns, aims to explore new opportunities in high performance sports. New Zealand Rugby will seek his replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 05:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 05:46 IST
Allan Bunting Steps Down After Women's Rugby World Cup Shock
coach

Allan Bunting has stepped down as New Zealand's women's rugby coach after the team's unexpected early exit from the Women's Rugby World Cup. The Black Ferns, six-time champions, were defeated by Canada in the semi-finals, marking their earliest exit since 2014.

Bunting opted not to reapply for his coaching position, signaling a new chapter for both him and the team. Speaking to New Zealand Rugby, he expressed his honor in leading the team and his role in advancing the women's game.

The search is now on for Bunting's replacement, as he looks forward to new challenges in high performance sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

 Global
2
Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

 Global
3
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

 Global
4
Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025