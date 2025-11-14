Left Menu

Suriname and Curacao Edge Closer to World Cup Dream

Suriname defeated El Salvador 4-0, moving closer to World Cup qualification. Richonell Margaret scored twice, with Tjaronn Cherry and Dhoraso Moreo Klass adding to the tally. Meanwhile, Curacao crushed Bermuda 7-0, positioning themselves atop Group B. Both countries now have their eyes set on securing World Cup spots.

Paramaribo | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:29 IST
In a standout CONCACAF qualifying match, Suriname trounced El Salvador 4-0, inching closer to their first World Cup qualification. The game saw Richonell Margaret score twice in rapid succession during the second half.

Initially, Tjaronn Cherry broke the deadlock with a penalty, and Dhoraso Moreo Klass secured the fourth goal, keeping Suriname undefeated with nine pivotal points in Group A.

In a parallel Group B showdown, Curacao dominated Bermuda with a 7-0 win, maintaining their lead. Jordi Paulina's performance was notable with two goals, as the team prepares for a crucial clash against Jamaica to decide their World Cup fate.

