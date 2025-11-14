Carlos Alcaraz Secures Year-End No. 1 Ranking with a Dazzling Display

Carlos Alcaraz has once again clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking in men's tennis after a comprehensive victory at the ATP Finals in Torino.

The 22-year-old Spaniard secured the top spot by overcoming Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 win in less than 90 minutes on Thursday. This marks the second consecutive year Alcaraz finishes as the top-ranked player, having first achieved this feat in 2022 at age 19. Alcaraz's win dashed the hopes of Jannik Sinner, who needed to remain undefeated to have a shot at the title.

The victory has also propelled Alcaraz into the semifinals, where he awaits the outcome of the match between Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, the victory saw Australia's Alex de Minaur advance to the semifinals after his first ATP Finals win against Taylor Fritz.

(With inputs from agencies.)