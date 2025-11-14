Carlos Alcaraz Secures Year-End No. 1 Ranking with a Dazzling Display
Carlos Alcaraz secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking in men's tennis with a victory at the ATP Finals. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti to win his group and maintain his top spot for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz's performance prevents Jannik Sinner from claiming the No. 1 spot.
- Country:
- Italy
Carlos Alcaraz has once again clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking in men's tennis after a comprehensive victory at the ATP Finals in Torino.
The 22-year-old Spaniard secured the top spot by overcoming Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, with a decisive 6-4, 6-1 win in less than 90 minutes on Thursday. This marks the second consecutive year Alcaraz finishes as the top-ranked player, having first achieved this feat in 2022 at age 19. Alcaraz's win dashed the hopes of Jannik Sinner, who needed to remain undefeated to have a shot at the title.
The victory has also propelled Alcaraz into the semifinals, where he awaits the outcome of the match between Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Meanwhile, the victory saw Australia's Alex de Minaur advance to the semifinals after his first ATP Finals win against Taylor Fritz.
(With inputs from agencies.)