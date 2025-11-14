Sports Highlights: Victories, Returns, and Strategic Moves

Tennessee's women's basketball team narrowly secured a win against Belmont, with Kaniya Boyd making crucial plays. Meanwhile, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice, lifting the team's spirits ahead of their match against the Cleveland Browns. The player's comeback is vital for maintaining the Ravens' ongoing winning streak.

In broadcasting news, MLS and Apple announce the upcoming elimination of Apple's $99 Season Pass fee for streaming games, starting next year. This strategic move could reshape how fans access games. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs will have to cope without Auston Matthews, who is temporarily sidelined due to a minor injury.

On the baseball front, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge's consistent excellence earned them back-to-back MVP awards, further solidifying their legacies. As these triumphs unfold, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase faces legal challenges, accused of bet-rigging, while the Seidler family's exploration of selling the Padres signals potential changes in team ownership.

