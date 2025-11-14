Left Menu

Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener

Jasprit Bumrah's stunning spell transformed India's defensive morning into dominance against South Africa, snaring two key wickets. Culminating with India reducing their rivals to 105 for 3 at lunch, the session saw brilliant field placements and strategic bowling changes, putting pressure on South Africa's batsmen.

Updated: 14-11-2025 11:49 IST
Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener
In a thrilling display of bowling prowess, Jasprit Bumrah's unplayable deliveries dismantled South Africa's openers, bringing India to the forefront on the opening day of the Test match. His devastating spell, aided by Kuldeep Yadav, left South Africa struggling at 105 for 3 by lunch.

Bumrah's strategic breakthroughs initiated after South Africa's confident start with a 57-run partnership. The towering pacer's spell turned the match dynamics in just a few overs, having wreaked havoc with two wickets using five balls. Utilizing a varying pitch, Bumrah tricked Ryan Rickelton and snared Aiden Markram increasing the pressure on the Proteas.

The first session is noteworthy for India's bold approach, fielding four spinners, which kept their rivals on the back foot. Aided by the riveting audience roar at Eden Gardens, India's bowling assault set an intimidating tone for the Test, strategically putting South Africa's tactics to the test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

