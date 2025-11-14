Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener

In a thrilling display of bowling prowess, Jasprit Bumrah's unplayable deliveries dismantled South Africa's openers, bringing India to the forefront on the opening day of the Test match. His devastating spell, aided by Kuldeep Yadav, left South Africa struggling at 105 for 3 by lunch.

Bumrah's strategic breakthroughs initiated after South Africa's confident start with a 57-run partnership. The towering pacer's spell turned the match dynamics in just a few overs, having wreaked havoc with two wickets using five balls. Utilizing a varying pitch, Bumrah tricked Ryan Rickelton and snared Aiden Markram increasing the pressure on the Proteas.

The first session is noteworthy for India's bold approach, fielding four spinners, which kept their rivals on the back foot. Aided by the riveting audience roar at Eden Gardens, India's bowling assault set an intimidating tone for the Test, strategically putting South Africa's tactics to the test.

