South Africa Holds On After Bumrah's Double Strike

On the first day of the opening test at Eden Gardens, South Africa reached 105 for three by lunch after enduring a double strike from India's Jasprit Bumrah.

While Bumrah removed South Africa's openers, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed captain Temba Bavuma, giving India the upper hand in the session.

Despite early losses, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi managed to stabilize the innings for South Africa, which is missing pacer Kagiso Rabada due to injury, setting up a challenging series ahead.