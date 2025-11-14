Left Menu

South Africa Holds On After Bumrah's Double Strike

On day one of the test match at Eden Gardens, South Africa reached 105 for three at lunch after Jasprit Bumrah's double strike. Openers were dismissed before Kuldeep Yadav took the key wicket of captain Temba Bavuma. South Africa, missing Kagiso Rabada, face a challenging series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:01 IST
South Africa Holds On After Bumrah's Double Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the first day of the opening test at Eden Gardens, South Africa reached 105 for three by lunch after enduring a double strike from India's Jasprit Bumrah.

While Bumrah removed South Africa's openers, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed captain Temba Bavuma, giving India the upper hand in the session.

Despite early losses, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi managed to stabilize the innings for South Africa, which is missing pacer Kagiso Rabada due to injury, setting up a challenging series ahead.

TRENDING

1
WTO Chief Urges India to Lead Global Trade Reforms

WTO Chief Urges India to Lead Global Trade Reforms

 India
2
India Sees Surge in Edible Oil Imports Amid Rising Global Prices

India Sees Surge in Edible Oil Imports Amid Rising Global Prices

 India
3
After the Blaze: Galicia's Struggle with Ash and Contaminated Waters

After the Blaze: Galicia's Struggle with Ash and Contaminated Waters

 Global
4
U.S.-Taiwan Arms Deal Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Beijing

U.S.-Taiwan Arms Deal Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Beijing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025