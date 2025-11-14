South Africa Holds On After Bumrah's Double Strike
On day one of the test match at Eden Gardens, South Africa reached 105 for three at lunch after Jasprit Bumrah's double strike. Openers were dismissed before Kuldeep Yadav took the key wicket of captain Temba Bavuma. South Africa, missing Kagiso Rabada, face a challenging series.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:01 IST
On the first day of the opening test at Eden Gardens, South Africa reached 105 for three by lunch after enduring a double strike from India's Jasprit Bumrah.
While Bumrah removed South Africa's openers, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed captain Temba Bavuma, giving India the upper hand in the session.
Despite early losses, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi managed to stabilize the innings for South Africa, which is missing pacer Kagiso Rabada due to injury, setting up a challenging series ahead.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bavuma's Bold Decision as South Africa Faces India in Crucial Test Match
Temba Bavuma Braces for Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Challenge Ahead of India Test Series
Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa
Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match
India vs South Africa: A High-Stakes Clash at Eden Gardens